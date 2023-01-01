Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

65,952 KM

Details Description

$24,780

+ tax & licensing
$24,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Leather Seats

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Leather Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$24,780

+ taxes & licensing

65,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9535153
  • Stock #: V-70579
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJ1GM311406

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Black, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry. Gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hp 4D Sedan 1.8 TSI Highline FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car Reviews: * Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jetta’s perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

