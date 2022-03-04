Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

143,232 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

Highline

Highline

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

143,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481714
  • Stock #: ML5905
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX9GW580698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,232 KM

Vehicle Description

$17999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

