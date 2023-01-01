2017 Acura ILX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9929780

9929780 Stock #: P00520

P00520 VIN: 19UDE2F74HA800052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P00520

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.