Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura ILX

94,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2017 Acura ILX

2017 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9929780
  2. 9929780
  3. 9929780
  4. 9929780
  5. 9929780
  6. 9929780
  7. 9929780
  8. 9929780
  9. 9929780
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9929780
  • Stock #: P00520
  • VIN: 19UDE2F74HA800052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P00520
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2017 Acura ILX PREMIUM
 94,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Kia Rondo LX
 185,370 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L
 101,614 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory