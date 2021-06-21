Menu
2017 Acura NSX

21,500 KM

$169,995

+ tax & licensing
$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2017 Acura NSX

2017 Acura NSX

2017 Acura NSX

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$169,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7469004
  • Stock #: B164A
  • VIN: 19UNC1B01HY800093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Valencia Red Pearl
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B164A
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura NSX Hybird With 21,500kms, No Accident, Excellent Condition! It Comes With Valencia Red Special Paint, Carbon Fiber Roof, Black Alcantara Interior, Seatbelt In Black, Performance Wheels, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Exterior, Carbon Fiber Engine Engine Cover, Carbon Fiber Interior, Callipers In Black, Technology Package(Acura Link Navigation, ELS Audio System, Front&Rear Parking Sensors/Back-Up Camera, Sirius) And Much More!Stock# B164A Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

