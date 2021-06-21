+ taxes & licensing
604-416-8988
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
604-416-8988
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 With 12,500kms Only! Local B.C Car, No Accident, One Owner Before. It Comes With Touring Specification (Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Lane Assist, Traffic Assist), Veneer Specification 4 Seats, Sunshine Specification, Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures, Body Coloured Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Veneered Picnic Tables, Four Seat Comfort Specification w/ Rear Centre Console, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front & Rear), Smoker`s Specification, 21inch Exclusive Alloy Wheel- Polished And Much More!Stock# B162BLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9