2017 Bentley Bentayga

12,500 KM

Details Description

$209,995

+ tax & licensing
$209,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2017 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Bentayga

W12

2017 Bentley Bentayga
W12

W12

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$209,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468992
  • Stock #: B162B
  • VIN: SJAAC2ZV0HC013025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B162B
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 With 12,500kms Only! Local B.C Car, No Accident, One Owner Before. It Comes With Touring Specification (Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Lane Assist, Traffic Assist), Veneer Specification 4 Seats, Sunshine Specification, Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures, Body Coloured Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Veneered Picnic Tables, Four Seat Comfort Specification w/ Rear Centre Console, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front & Rear), Smoker`s Specification, 21inch Exclusive Alloy Wheel- Polished And Much More!Stock# B162BLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

