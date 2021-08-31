Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

73,700 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

430i xDrive

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

73,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7676038
  • Stock #: B215B
  • VIN: WBA4R9C51HK878312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B215B
  • Mileage 73,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe With 73700kms, No Accident! It Comes With Premium Package (Comfort Access, Rear View Camera, Auto Dimming Mirrors Exterior, Alarm System, Park Distance Control Front And Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, SIRIUS), Navigation, Touch Pad, Sunroof, Smart Keys And Much More!Stock# B215B Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

