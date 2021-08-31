2017 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
604-416-8988
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
604-416-8988
+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe With 73700kms, No Accident! It Comes With Premium Package (Comfort Access, Rear View Camera, Auto Dimming Mirrors Exterior, Alarm System, Park Distance Control Front And Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, SIRIUS), Navigation, Touch Pad, Sunroof, Smart Keys And Much More!Stock# B215B Lease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9