+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum 2017 BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender RWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric LEV3-SULEV30 170hp
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1