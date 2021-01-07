Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW i3

38,640 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2017 BMW i3

2017 BMW i3

w/Range Extender RANGE EXTENDER + HEATED SEATS + NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW i3

w/Range Extender RANGE EXTENDER + HEATED SEATS + NAVIGATION

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 6575373
  2. 6575373
  3. 6575373
  4. 6575373
  5. 6575373
  6. 6575373
  7. 6575373
  8. 6575373
  9. 6575373
  10. 6575373
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6575373
  • Stock #: B45751
  • VIN: WBY1Z8C39HV894575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B45751
  • Mileage 38,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum 2017 BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender RWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric LEV3-SULEV30 170hp



4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Rear Wheel Drive
Compass
Navigation System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2012 Honda Fit Sport...
 36,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord To...
 92,295 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330 i xDriv...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory