2017 Buick Encore

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8594324

8594324 Stock #: P0399

P0399 VIN: KL4CJASB8HB181776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour River Rock (MET)

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 30,327 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features River Rock (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.