Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

67,219 KM

Details Features

$24,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

67,219KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177352
  • Stock #: 26UTNA49716
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5HF249716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,219 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru Outback ...
 39,831 KM
$40,867 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 117,820 KM
$57,963 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus Hatc...
 137,157 KM
$15,569 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory