2017 Chevrolet Malibu

64,069 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,069KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9534169
  Stock #: V-72407
  VIN: 1G1ZE5ST0HF115065

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 64,069 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / MALIBU LT TRIM / FWD / 1.5L / 1 FOB / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / USB Port / GREAT AS A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

