2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 7-Passenger With 60,810kms, Local B.C Car, No Accident, One Owner Before! It Comes With Power Sliding Doors, In-Car Vacuum, Rear Entertainment, Panorama Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound System, Keyless Start&Entry, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Voice Command, Blind Spot Detections, Surround Camera, Forward Collision Warning, Hill Start Assist, Sliding Door Alert, First&Second Row Heating, Front Seats Ventilation, Power Steering, Land Keeping Assist And Much More!Stock# B155CLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeCarfax Link We provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
