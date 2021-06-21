2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 8 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7468980

7468980 Stock #: B155C

B155C VIN: 2C4RC1GG1HR595448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # B155C

Mileage 60,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.