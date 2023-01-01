Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,053 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP w/ Cruise Control

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP w/ Cruise Control

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,053KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9531733
  • Stock #: V-66617
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR879401

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,053 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / GRAND CARAVAN CVP TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 KEYS / Air Conditioning / Cloth Seats / MP3 Jack / SIMPLE BUT GREAT AS A WORK VEHICLE OR AS A FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Parking Sensors;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

