$24,990 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9536452

9536452 Stock #: V-68895

V-68895 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR879206

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 88,001 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.