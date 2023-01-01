Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,001 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ 7 Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ 7 Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9536452
  2. 9536452
  3. 9536452
  4. 9536452
  5. 9536452
  6. 9536452
  7. 9536452
  8. 9536452
  9. 9536452
  10. 9536452
  11. 9536452
  12. 9536452
  13. 9536452
  14. 9536452
  15. 9536452
  16. 9536452
  17. 9536452
  18. 9536452
  19. 9536452
  20. 9536452
  21. 9536452
  22. 9536452
  23. 9536452
  24. 9536452
  25. 9536452
  26. 9536452
  27. 9536452
  28. 9536452
  29. 9536452
  30. 9536452
  31. 9536452
  32. 9536452
  33. 9536452
  34. 9536452
  35. 9536452
  36. 9536452
  37. 9536452
  38. 9536452
  39. 9536452
  40. 9536452
  41. 9536452
  42. 9536452
  43. 9536452
  44. 9536452
  45. 9536452
  46. 9536452
  47. 9536452
  48. 9536452
  49. 9536452
  50. 9536452
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,001KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536452
  • Stock #: V-68895
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR879206

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / GRAND CARAVAN SXT TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 KEYS / Remote Start / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / GREAT AS A WORK VEHICLE OR AS A FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 37,425 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 7...
 63,431 KM
$87,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 32,150 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory