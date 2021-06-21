2017 Fiat 500

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7431551

7431551 Stock #: M56982B

M56982B VIN: 3C3CFFCR5HT704660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour "

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 17,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

