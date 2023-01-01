$29,780+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium w/ Nav, Apple CarPlay, New Tires
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$29,780
- Listing ID: 9535150
- Stock #: V-68482
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUD62038
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,876 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brand New Tires (Front & Rear), Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry. Gray 2017 Ford Escape 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4D Sport Utility Titanium 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
