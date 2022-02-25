$72,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
4x4 - Chassis Crew Cab DRW XLT - 179"" WB
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
80,461KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8361090
- Stock #: OU7612B
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT6HEC69824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,461 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9