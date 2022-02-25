Menu
2017 Ford F-350

80,461 KM

Details Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

4x4 - Chassis Crew Cab DRW XLT - 179"" WB

2017 Ford F-350

4x4 - Chassis Crew Cab DRW XLT - 179"" WB

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8361090
  • Stock #: OU7612B
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT6HEC69824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,461 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

