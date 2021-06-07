+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
Odometer is 8173 kilometers below market average! Grey 2017 Honda Civic EX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Black w/ Cloth, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1