2017 Honda Civic

46,276 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX LANEWATCH CAMERA + HEATED SEATS + HONDA SENSING!

2017 Honda Civic

EX LANEWATCH CAMERA + HEATED SEATS + HONDA SENSING!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7196744
  Stock #: 3M69211
  VIN: 2HGFC2F88HH020225

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 3M69211
  Mileage 46,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 8173 kilometers below market average! Grey 2017 Honda Civic EX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



Black w/ Cloth, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

