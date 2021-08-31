Menu
2017 Honda Civic

39,200 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE TOURING COUPE

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE TOURING COUPE

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

39,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7763262
  • Stock #: 6199
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B9XHH451153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6199
  • Mileage 39,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Honda Civic Touring Coupe. Well equipped with Heated grey leather-trimmed front seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane keeping assist system, Road departure mitigation, Collision mitigation braking system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wireless phone charger, Back up camera, Passenger side blind spot camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 17 Alloy wheels. 1.5L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 174hp / 162lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

