2017 Honda CR-V

68,303 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8327997
  • Stock #: B90860
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27HH119086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B90860
  • Mileage 68,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

