2017 Honda CR-V

78,327 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8612504
  • Stock #: B85570
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H99HH138557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B85570
  • Mileage 78,327 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

