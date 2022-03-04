Menu
2017 Honda Fit

43,246 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit

EX LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA!

2017 Honda Fit

EX LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA!

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8514020
  Stock #: 2N08771
  VIN: 3HGGK5H76HM103733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2N08771
  • Mileage 43,246 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Fit EX FWD CVT 1.5L I4



16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

