2017 Honda Fit
EX LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + REARVIEW CAMERA!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8514020
- Stock #: 2N08771
- VIN: 3HGGK5H76HM103733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2N08771
- Mileage 43,246 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Honda Fit EX FWD CVT 1.5L I4
16" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
Vehicle Features
