2017 Honda HR-V

53,201 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX

2017 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9293725
  Stock #: B40480
  VIN: 3CZRU6H57HM104048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

