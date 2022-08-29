2017 Honda HR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 2 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9293725

9293725 Stock #: B40480

B40480 VIN: 3CZRU6H57HM104048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,201 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.