2017 Honda Pilot

56,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
EX 8 Passenger AWD

Location

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

56,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Honda Pilot EX 8 Passenger AWD. Well equipped with Heated front cloth seats, Power drivers seat, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Honda sound with CD player, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Adaptive cruise control, Lane keeping assist system, Forward collision warning, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Intelligent traction management system, Remote start, Back up camera, Passenger side blind spot camera, Trailer hitch, Projector headlamps, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 262lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

