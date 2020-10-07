2017 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local Honda Pilot EX 8 Passenger AWD. Well equipped with Heated front cloth seats, Power drivers seat, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Honda sound with CD player, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Adaptive cruise control, Lane keeping assist system, Forward collision warning, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Intelligent traction management system, Remote start, Back up camera, Passenger side blind spot camera, Trailer hitch, Projector headlamps, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 262lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
