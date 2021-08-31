+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
Modern Steel Metallic 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
AWD, 10 Speakers, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Honda Sensing, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1