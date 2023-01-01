2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

$24,696 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 7 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10356984

10356984 Stock #: 26UBNA29766

26UBNA29766 VIN: KMHC05LC3HU029766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Leather - Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA29766

Mileage 96,768 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL Cafe Brown (Pearl)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.