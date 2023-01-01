Menu
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

96,768 KM

Details Features

$24,696

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Limited

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

96,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10356984
  • Stock #: 26UBNA29766
  • VIN: KMHC05LC3HU029766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL
Cafe Brown (Pearl)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

