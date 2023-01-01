Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

70,605 KM

Details Features

$36,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,889

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$36,889

+ taxes & licensing

70,605KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591109
  • Stock #: 26UTNA41797
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5HL641797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA41797
  • Mileage 70,605 KM

Vehicle Features

3 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2015 Volkswagen e-Go...
 62,896 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 38,200 KM
$46,162 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 76,300 KM
$53,687 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory