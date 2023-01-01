Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

57,908 KM

Details Description

$29,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/ Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/ Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9536437
  2. 9536437
  3. 9536437
  4. 9536437
  5. 9536437
  6. 9536437
  7. 9536437
  8. 9536437
  9. 9536437
  10. 9536437
  11. 9536437
  12. 9536437
  13. 9536437
  14. 9536437
  15. 9536437
  16. 9536437
  17. 9536437
  18. 9536437
  19. 9536437
  20. 9536437
  21. 9536437
  22. 9536437
  23. 9536437
  24. 9536437
  25. 9536437
  26. 9536437
  27. 9536437
  28. 9536437
  29. 9536437
  30. 9536437
  31. 9536437
  32. 9536437
  33. 9536437
  34. 9536437
  35. 9536437
  36. 9536437
  37. 9536437
  38. 9536437
  39. 9536437
Contact Seller

$29,580

+ taxes & licensing

57,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536437
  • Stock #: V-68685
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC3H7077653

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,908 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Sportage EX - Clean Carfax. Rides smoothly over bumps. Quiet interior at highway speeds. Spacious seating front and rear. Attractive dashboard layout with many appealing features. Comes with Android Auto;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Roof Rails;Tire Inflator/ Repair Kit;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2017 Ford Flex Limit...
 59,592 KM
$35,780 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 103,446 KM
$37,580 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT Cr...
 75,758 KM
$36,780 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory