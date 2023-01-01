Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Evoque

61,659 KM

Details Description

$36,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE w/ Sunroof, Nav, Leather Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9532588
  2. 9532588
  3. 9532588
  4. 9532588
  5. 9532588
  6. 9532588
  7. 9532588
  8. 9532588
  9. 9532588
  10. 9532588
  11. 9532588
  12. 9532588
  13. 9532588
  14. 9532588
  15. 9532588
  16. 9532588
  17. 9532588
  18. 9532588
  19. 9532588
  20. 9532588
  21. 9532588
  22. 9532588
  23. 9532588
  24. 9532588
  25. 9532588
  26. 9532588
  27. 9532588
  28. 9532588
  29. 9532588
  30. 9532588
  31. 9532588
  32. 9532588
  33. 9532588
  34. 9532588
  35. 9532588
  36. 9532588
Contact Seller

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

61,659KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9532588
  • Stock #: V-69156
  • VIN: SALVR2BG7HH179757

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,659 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / RANGE ROVER EVOQUE HSE TRIM / 4WD / 2.0L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Premium Sound System / Panoramic Sunroof / LUXURIOUS FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 83,643 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 53,427 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS-Series...
 96,066 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory