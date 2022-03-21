$89,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
SC Autobiography LWB 4WD
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$89,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8723087
- Stock #: 6398
- VIN: SALGV5FE4HA366588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rio Gold Ultra Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6398
- Mileage 112,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local, one owner, accident free Land Rover Range Rover SC Autobiography LWB 4WD. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated 18-way power leather front memory seats with massage, Heated and ventilated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Dual rear seat DVD entertainment screens, Meridian premium audio system, Satellite radio, Usb input, HDMI input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitor with reverse traffic detection, Lane keep assist, Intelligent emergency braking, Queue assist, Traffic sign recognition intelligent speed limiter, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Wood trim, Centre console cooler compartment, Colour changing ambient lighting, Leather headliner, Power rear side window shades, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Surround camera system with 4 camera views, 360 parking sensors, Park assist, Trailer hitch, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Fog lights, LED running lights, Headlamp washing system, 22 7 Split-spoke diamond turned alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 510hp / 461lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
