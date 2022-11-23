Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

58,861 KM

Details Description Features

$38,750

+ tax & licensing
$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

58,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410722
  • Stock #: ML6063
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC113378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,861 KM

Vehicle Description

$38750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

