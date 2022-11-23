$38,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2017 Lexus RX 350
2017 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$38,750
+ taxes & licensing
58,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410722
- Stock #: ML6063
- VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC113378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,861 KM
Vehicle Description
$38750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4