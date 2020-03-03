Menu
2017 Lexus RX 450h

AWD F Sport Hybrid

2017 Lexus RX 450h

AWD F Sport Hybrid

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689225
  • Stock #: 5635
  • VIN: 2t2bgmca6hc018533
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Lexus RX 450h AWD. Well equipped with F Sport Series 3 Heated and ventilated power leather front seats Heated rear seats Dual zone climate control Panoramic moonroof Heads up display Navigation Mark Levinson 15 speaker premium audio system Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Heated steering wheel Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters F Sport leather steering wheel F Sport shift knob Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Blind spot monitoring Lane keeping assist Rear cross traffic alert Adaptive cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Drive mode select with Sport S+ mode Wireless charging pad Power rear folding seats All weather floor mats F Sport scuff plates Cargo mat Cargo cover Power tailgate 360 cameras with birds eye view Front and rear parking sensors F Sport front grille LED Headlights LED Fog lights LED Running lights Headlamp washing system Adaptive variable suspension 20 F Sport alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 gas / electric hybrid mated to a continuously variable transmission producing 308hp / 247lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

