2017 Lincoln Continental

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Lincoln Continental Select AWD. Well equipped with Continental Climate Package, Continental Technology Package and Twin Panel Moonroof with Power Shade. Including Heated power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitor, Cross traffic alert, Lane keeping system, Lane-keeping alert, Lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, Remote start, Wood trim, Illuminated door sills, Power trunk, 360 Degree camera system, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 19 Premium dark stainless painted aluminum wheels. 2.7L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 335hp / 380lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
