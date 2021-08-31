Menu
2017 Lincoln Continental

29,200 KM

Details Description Features

$45,980

+ tax & licensing
$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln Continental

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select AWD

2017 Lincoln Continental

Select AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$45,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051188
  • Stock #: 6274
  • VIN: 1LN6L9TPXH5627510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6274
  • Mileage 29,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Lincoln Continental Select AWD. Well equipped with Continental Climate Package, Continental Technology Package and Twin Panel Moonroof with Power Shade. Including Heated power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitor, Cross traffic alert, Lane keeping system, Lane-keeping alert, Lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, Remote start, Wood trim, Illuminated door sills, Power trunk, 360 Degree camera system, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 19 Premium dark stainless painted aluminum wheels. 2.7L Twin turbo V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 335hp / 380lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

