2017 Lincoln Continental

$45,980 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8051188

8051188 Stock #: 6274

6274 VIN: 1LN6L9TPXH5627510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6274

Mileage 29,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.