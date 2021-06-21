2017 Mazda CX-3

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 9 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7471101

7471101 Stock #: MP3142

MP3142 VIN: JM1DKFD75H0175538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue Mica

Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER AND LUX SUEDE UPHOLSTERY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 31,914 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof

