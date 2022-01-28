Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

100,570 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS 6sp

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 8165215
  2. 8165215
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,570KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8165215
  Stock #: CR6903A
  VIN: JM1BN1L74H1117370

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 100,570 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

