2017 Mazda MAZDA3

61,354 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

GT

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521970
  • Stock #: ML5907
  • VIN: JM1BN1M36H1130634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,354 KM

Vehicle Description

$26995 + $195 Doc. fee

***Fully Loaded, Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

