$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
111,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10404153
- Stock #: ML6212
- VIN: JM1CW2CL2HO193891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
$16900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
