2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

A local accident free Mazda MX-5 RF GT Manual. Well equipped with Heated nappa leather seats, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aha, Pandora, Stitcher, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Power folding hard top, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Brembo brakes, 17 BBS Alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 155hp / 148lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
