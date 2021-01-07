Menu
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

14,300 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

Retractable Fastback GT Manual

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

Retractable Fastback GT Manual

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

14,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6441519
  • Stock #: 5927
  • VIN: JM1NDAM75H0102851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5927
  • Mileage 14,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mazda MX-5 RF GT Manual. Well equipped with Heated nappa leather seats, Navigation, Satellite radio, Aha, Pandora, Stitcher, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Power folding hard top, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Brembo brakes, 17 BBS Alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 155hp / 148lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

