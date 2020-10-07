Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

5,700 KM

Details Description Features

$119,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$119,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT S Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 6010887
  2. 6010887
  3. 6010887
  4. 6010887
  5. 6010887
  6. 6010887
  7. 6010887
  8. 6010887
  9. 6010887
  10. 6010887
  11. 6010887
  12. 6010887
  13. 6010887
  14. 6010887
  15. 6010887
  16. 6010887
  17. 6010887
  18. 6010887
  19. 6010887
  20. 6010887
  21. 6010887
  22. 6010887
  23. 6010887
  24. 6010887
  25. 6010887
  26. 6010887
  27. 6010887
  28. 6010887
  29. 6010887
  30. 6010887
  31. 6010887
  32. 6010887
  33. 6010887
  34. 6010887
  35. 6010887
  36. 6010887
  37. 6010887
  38. 6010887
  39. 6010887
  40. 6010887
  41. 6010887
Contact Seller

$119,980

+ taxes & licensing

5,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010887
  • Stock #: 5841
  • VIN: wddyj7ja3ha011442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5841
  • Mileage 5,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Coupe. Well equipped with Exclusive Package With AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, AMG Night Package and Burmester 3D Surround Sound System. Including Silver pearl / black exclusive Nappa leather, Heated 16-way power driver and 14-way power passenger memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Burmester high end sound system, Satellite radio, Internet radio, Memory card slot, Media register, Dual media interfaces, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Paddle shifters, Leather / Dinamica AMG performance steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot assist, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, AMG Dynamic select ride control with Race mode, Switchable exhaust system, AMG Carbon fibre interior trim, Carbon fibre trunk cross bar, Designo silver seatbelts, Illuminated AMG door sills, Alcantara headliner, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, RENNtech Carbon fibre rear diffuser, RENNtech Carbon fibre adjustable wing with lip spoiler, RENNtech style carbon fibre side rocker panels, AMG GT3 inspired red / black body stripe, LED headlights, LED running lights, 19 Front / 20 Rear AMG cross spoke matte black alloy wheels. 4.0L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission producing 503hp / 479lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2013 Tesla Model S P...
 93,000 KM
$51,980 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 139,500 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Cayenne...
 57,500 KM
$56,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory