2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Coupe. Well equipped with Exclusive Package With AMG Carbon Fibre Trim, AMG Night Package and Burmester 3D Surround Sound System. Including Silver pearl / black exclusive Nappa leather, Heated 16-way power driver and 14-way power passenger memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Burmester high end sound system, Satellite radio, Internet radio, Memory card slot, Media register, Dual media interfaces, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Paddle shifters, Leather / Dinamica AMG performance steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot assist, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, AMG Dynamic select ride control with Race mode, Switchable exhaust system, AMG Carbon fibre interior trim, Carbon fibre trunk cross bar, Designo silver seatbelts, Illuminated AMG door sills, Alcantara headliner, Cargo cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, RENNtech Carbon fibre rear diffuser, RENNtech Carbon fibre adjustable wing with lip spoiler, RENNtech style carbon fibre side rocker panels, AMG GT3 inspired red / black body stripe, LED headlights, LED running lights, 19 Front / 20 Rear AMG cross spoke matte black alloy wheels. 4.0L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission producing 503hp / 479lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
