2017 Mercedes-Benz B250

$24,739 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210344

10210344 Stock #: 26UBNA37436

26UBNA37436 VIN: WDDMH4EB7HJ437436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Artico

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA37436

Mileage 60,332 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Dark Ash Wood Trim COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps Parking Pilot w/ Parking Assist PARKTRONIC 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.