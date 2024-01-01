$41,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24453333A
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Access, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, LED Lighting System, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 25862 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® Brilliant Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4MATIC® Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!
Vehicle Features
