Menu
Account
Sign In
4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Access, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, LED Lighting System, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 25862 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® Brilliant Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4MATIC® Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Premium Utility Vehicle This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, theres no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing youve secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

73,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 11339158
  2. 11339158
  3. 11339158
  4. 11339158
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,500KM
VIN 55SWF6EB0HU191470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24453333A
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Access, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, LED Lighting System, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 25862 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® Brilliant Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4MATIC® Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 43,000 KM $97,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class V8 52,953 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 36,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class