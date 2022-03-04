$99,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C63 S Cabriolet
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$99,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8588465
- Stock #: 6374
- VIN: WDDWK8HB5HF463131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,800 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S Cabriolet. Well equipped with Premium Package and Intelligent Drive Package. Including Heated 12-way power front leather memory seats, Air scarf for front seats, Dual zone climate control, Burmester surround sound system, Satellite radio, Internet radio, SD Card slot, Media register, Dual media interfaces, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Leather / Dinamica steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot assist, Distronic plus adaptive cruise control, Distronic plus with steering assist, Pre-safe plus for rear-end collision, Brake assist system plus, Active lane keeping assist, Pre-safe brake, Advanced driving assistance package, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, AMG Dynamic select ride control, AMG Carbon fibre interior trim, Illuminated door sills, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Power black soft top, 360 Cameras with 6 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Dual mode switchable exhaust system, LED headlights, LED running lights, 19 AMG Twin 5-spoke forged alloy wheels. 4.0L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 503hp / 516lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.