2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$99,980 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8588465

8588465 Stock #: 6374

6374 VIN: WDDWK8HB5HF463131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 28,800 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Digital clock Security Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.