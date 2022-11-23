Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9360613
  2. 9360613
  3. 9360613
  4. 9360613
Contact Seller

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9360613
  • Stock #: B20091869B
  • VIN: WDDWK8HB1HF538150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Cashmere White MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/Grey Stripes
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Night Package, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, BAS PLUS with Cross-Traffic Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Collision Mitigation System Rear, COMAND DVD/CD Player, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, DISTRONIC PLUS®, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Steering Assist, Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), PRE-SAFE® PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Wheels: 19"/20" Mixed AMG Cross Spoke Forged. Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 63 S AMG® designo Cashmere White Magno (Matte Finish) 7-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 RWD Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 74,495 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz E...
 900 KM
$207,652 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Se...
 62,000 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory