2017 Mercedes-Benz C43

68,261 KM

Details Features

$43,658

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

68,261KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ6EB8HF573652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA73652
  • Mileage 68,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

360-Degree Camera

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
AMG Carbon Fibre Trim
Active LED High Performance Lighting System
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
2 KEYS + MANUAL

