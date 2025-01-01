$20,000+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
VIN WDCTG4GB0HJ337310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calcite White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25478067C
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
8" Central Media Display, Aluminum Trim, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Mirror Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Assist with Parking Pilot, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Rear-View Camera, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, Storage Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 19" AMG.
Recent Arrival!
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 Calcite White 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC®
Reviews:
* Most owners report that the GLA is easy to drive and park, and easy on fuel, and that it provides relatively affordable access to a full suite of in-demand Mercedes technologies and features. Many drivers gravitate towards this model for its promise of a luxurious drive, all-weather capability, and city-friendly sizing. Sporty drivers aren't likely be disappointed either: The standard turbo engine is brimming with torque, and the chassis is sporty and responsive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Premium Utility Vehicle
Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence.
With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value.
No Surprises, Just Great Pricing
We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front.
Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection
Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available.
Tailored Financing & Leasing Options
Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options.
Visit Us Today
We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience.
Ready to drive something exceptional?
Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
