2017 MINI 3 Door

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9532585

9532585 Stock #: V-68867

V-68867 VIN: WMWXP5C57H2D16039

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 79,002 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.