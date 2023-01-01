Menu
2017 MINI 3 Door

79,002 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2017 MINI 3 Door

2017 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Pano Sunroof & Heated Seats

2017 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Pano Sunroof & Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,002KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9532585
  Stock #: V-68867
  VIN: WMWXP5C57H2D16039

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / HATCHBACK COOPER TRIM / FWD / 1.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / USB Port / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FOR ZIPPING AROUND THE CITY IN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels; Fog Lights; Air Conditioning; AM/FM; Anti-Lock Braking System; Auto Climate Control; Auto Start/ Stop; Bluetooth Connectivity; Child Safety Locks; Cruise Control; Dual Air Bags; Emergency Key; Heated Seats; Leather Seats; Power Locks; Power Steering; Power Windows; Push Button Start Ignition; Tilt & Telescopic Steering; USB Port; Variable Intermittent Wipers; Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

