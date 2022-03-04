Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

164,105 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

164,105KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8490960
  • Stock #: P0339A
  • VIN: WMWLN5C37H2E33185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # P0339A
  • Mileage 164,105 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 MINI Cooper Clu...
 164,105 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus ES 350 8A
 67,970 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna S...
 79,748 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory