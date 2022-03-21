Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

48,697 KM

$36,750

Pro-4X

Pro-4X

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

48,697KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722601
  • Stock #: ML5950
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV0HN748501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,697 KM

Vehicle Description

$36750 + $195 Doc. fee***One owner, Local, No Accidents***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

