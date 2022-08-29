$34,980+ tax & licensing
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
65,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077053
- Stock #: 222051
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7HN108938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,513 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB
Power lift -gate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
