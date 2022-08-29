Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

65,513 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

  1. 9077053
  2. 9077053
  3. 9077053
  4. 9077053
  5. 9077053
  6. 9077053
  7. 9077053
  8. 9077053
  9. 9077053
  10. 9077053
  11. 9077053
  12. 9077053
  13. 9077053
  14. 9077053
  15. 9077053
  16. 9077053
  17. 9077053
  18. 9077053
  19. 9077053
  20. 9077053
  21. 9077053
  22. 9077053
  23. 9077053
  24. 9077053
  25. 9077053
  26. 9077053
  27. 9077053
  28. 9077053
  29. 9077053
  30. 9077053
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

65,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9077053
  • Stock #: 222051
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7HN108938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222051
  • Mileage 65,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Power Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Controls
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB
Power lift -gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCS Auto Sales

2015 Subaru BRZ Sport
 67,727 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 66,537 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 64,265 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

Call Dealer

604-261-XXXX

(click to show)

604-261-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory