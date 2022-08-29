Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

79,669 KM

Details Description Features

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Platinum

Platinum

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

79,669KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220486
  • Stock #: ML6035
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2HN170554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,669 KM

Vehicle Description

$30850 + $195 Doc. fee***New Tires***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

