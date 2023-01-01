$14,750+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
179,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MMXHC666904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,715 KM
Vehicle Description
$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2017 Nissan Pathfinder