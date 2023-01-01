Menu
<p>$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

179,715 KM

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

179,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MMXHC666904

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,715 KM

$14750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof***

***Dealer number #31142***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2017 Nissan Pathfinder